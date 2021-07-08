🏐 Crawford Selected to Women’s U20 National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Kansas middle blocker Caroline Crawford has been selected as on the 12 athletes who will represent the United State’s at the 2021 FIVB Women’s Under-20 World Championships on July 9-17.

The tournament is being held in both Rotterdam, Netherlands and Kortrijk, Belgium. The U.S. Women’s U20 Team will open pool play on Friday at 11:30 CT against Russia in Rotterdam. Matches will be live streamed on the VolleyballWorld YouTube channel.

Prior to her first year at Kansas, Crawford competed on the U.S. Youth National Team, winning the gold medal at the 2018 NORCECA Women’s U18 Continental Championship in Honduras and at the 2019 Women’s U18 World Championships in Egypt.

Following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, she was named All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team. Crawford was later selected as an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Midwest Region Honorable Mention honoree.