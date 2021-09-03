👟 Cross Country Opens Season with the Bob Timmons Classic Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams open the season with the Bob Timmons Classic on Saturday, with the men’s 6k beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the women’s 5k at 10 a.m.

The meet marks the first of six meets for the Jayhawks during the 2021 season, including the first and only home meet of the year.

“We definitely have a team focus,” Cross Country Coach Michael Whittlesey said on Friday. “We’re trying execute some team running and the focus is to put them in a position to lead the 1-5 spots. We need to run as a pack and hopefully we can execute a good team race plan.”

At last year’s Bob Timmons Classic, the Jayhawks posted three top-15 finishes on the men’s side and four top-15 finishes in the women’s race. As a team, the Jayhawks finished third in both races.

This season, Kansas is led by several key returners, including Chandler Gibbens, Teddy Buckley and Jake Ralston, among others, while Avyrl Johnson, Lona Latema, Alexys Barton and more.

Following Saturday’s Bob Timmons Classic, Kansas will hit the road to the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri on October 1. The Jayhawks will start postseason competition on October 29 at the Big 12 Championship in Stillwater, Oklahoma.