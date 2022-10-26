👟 Cross Country Travels to Lubbock for Big 12 Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s and women’s cross country will travel to Lubbock, Texas on Friday, Oct. 25 to compete at the Big 12 Championships. The women will be the first to take to the 6K course at 10 a.m. CT followed by the men who will compete in the 8K race at 11 a.m. CT.

The Big 12 Championships mark the first postseason competition for the Jayhawks this season.

Junior Lona Latema looks to lead the women to a high finish at the event. After finishing 12th out of 232 runners with a time of 21:08.3 at Weis Crockett Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15, Latema is primed for a big weekend. Last season, she finished 10th overall at the Big 12 Championships at Oklahoma State.

Junior Avryl Johnson, along with sophomores Makenna Anderson, Addison Coppinger, Kenadi Krueger, Aaliyah Moore, Eden Schwarz and freshmen Delaney Fitzgerald, Olivia Krueger and Tori Wingrove will also represent the Jayhawks in Lubbock.

In the second race, junior Chandler Gibbens looks to continue to lead the Jayhawks to a high podium finished at the event. Gibbens is aiming to capitalize on a tremendous season so far, where he has finished in the top two in every race he has competed in.

At the Big 12 Championships last year, Gibbens led Kansas on the men’s side with a 32nd place finish in the 8K with a time of 25:45.6.

Gibbens will be joined by sophomores Sam Hubert, Cale Littrell, TJ Robinson and Peter Walsdorf alongside freshmen Tanner Newkirk, Tanner Talley, Treyson True, Quenton Walion on the course.

Up Next

Following the Big 12 Championships, the Jayhawks will to Columbia, Missouri for the NCAA Midwest Regional at the University of Missouri on November 11.