🏀 Crystal Kemp Selected to Topeka Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. – Former Kansas women’s basketball standout Crystal Kemp has been announced as one of four individuals selected for the Topeka Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame as the Class of 2023. The induction ceremony will be June 28 at the Washburn University Memorial Union.

The induction class, which was announced on Monday, also includes professional bowler Chris Barnes, high school basketball and volleyball coach Kevin Bordewick and sportswriter Rick Peterson.

A 2002 graduate of Topeka High, Kemp was an all-state pick in basketball and a state champion in track and field for the Trojans. She arrived in Lawrence in the fall of 2002 and put together a banner career for the Jayhawks from 2002-06. Kemp averaged double figures in scoring all four seasons as a Jayhawk, finishing her career ranked in the top 10 in career points, rebounds, field goals made, field goals attempted, field goal percentage, free throws made, free throws attempted free throw percentage, blocked shots and minutes played. She still ranks ninth in Kansas women’s basketball history with 1,637 career points and 10th with 826 all-time rebounds.

Kemp was a two-time all-conference selection, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2006 after receiving honorable mention in 2005. She was also a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection, earning the honor in 2004, 2005 and 2006, and was named the Big 12 Player of the Week twice during the 2005-06 season. In addition, Kemp added a selection to ESPN The Magazine’s Academic All-District Team her senior year.

Kemp becomes the sixth former Jayhawk to be inducted into the Topeka Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame. She joins Kyle McNorton (football, Class of 2021), Gary Woodland (golf, 2017), Delvy Lewis (basketball, 2010), Mark Turgeon (basketball, 2009) and Tom Dinkel (football, 2007).

The Hall of Fame was created by the Topeka Shawnee County Sports Council to honor a legacy of outstanding performance by athletes, coaches, administrators, and sports writers and broadcasters with Shawnee County ties. The Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 2006.