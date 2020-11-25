🏀 Cutouts of Kansas Basketball Legends to Line Tunnels in Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In addition to the current fan cutout program currently ongoing (KUcutout.com), Kansas Athletics announced today an additional cutout initiative that will bring KU basketball legends to Allen Fieldhouse in a new and unique way.

This season, Kansas Athletics will print full-size cutouts of some of the greatest players to ever play at KU. The likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Pierce, Mario Chalmers and more will line the tunnel outside the men’s locker room as this year’s squad runs on and off James Naismith Court. Lining the tunnel outside the women’s locker room will include Lynette Woodard, Tameka Dixon, Angela Aycock and others.

After the season is complete, each of the teams and coaching staffs will sign the cutouts outside of their locker rooms which will then be auctioned off to fans interested in purchasing these one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds will benefit the Jayhawk Relief Fund which was setup to help offset that financial strains on Kansas Athletics from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans are encouraged to share the players they would like to see outside of the locker rooms on Kansas Basketball social media accounts. Details of the auction will be released at the conclusion of the season.