🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Dan Fitzgerald: Authentic Culture is Felt

118. Dan Fitzgerald: Authentic Culture is Felt

Episode Notes

Dan Fitzgerald has never tried to be something other than himself at each stop in his college baseball career. An excellent developer and recruiter at Dallas Baptist, his program earned the fifth most wins in the country from 2015-21. An elite recruiter at LSU, which resulted in the number one recruiting class in 2022. But most important to him, he’s always been an outstanding teammate. It’s always been about the team. That’s what builds an authentic culture.

This is the Jayhawker Podcast with new Jayhawks baseball coach, Dan Fitzgerald.