🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Danielle McCray: Taking A Risk

69. Danielle McCray: Taking A Risk

Jayhawk women’s basketball great Danielle McCray has enjoyed a fruitful career on the basketball court. But for McCray, who concluded her time at KU ranked in the top 10 in nine different categories, her basketball journey almost ended before it got started. How did she persevere In Lawrence and earn second-team All-America honors and become the highest WNBA draft pick in Jayhawks history in 2010, when she was selected 7th overall by the Connecticut Sun? We’ll also explore her international basketball career, which has taken her to over nine different countries, and how she has established herself as a successful businesswoman and developed an urge to help others with their careers when the ball stops bouncing.