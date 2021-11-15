🏈 Daniels Named Finalist for Manning Star of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been named one of eight Manning Award Stars, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Monday morning.

Fans will now have the opportunity to vote for Daniels to be named the Manning Award Player of the Week through the Sugar Bowl’s Facebook page.

The sophomore from Lawndale, California was brilliant in his team’s 57-56 overtime win over Texas on Saturday night in Austin. Making his first start of the season, Daniels completed 21 of 30 passes for 202 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Daniels became the first Kansas quarterback since Todd Reesing in 2008 to pass for three touchdowns and rush for another. The quarterback is also the first Kansas signal-caller to have a completion percentage of at 70 on at least 30 attempts with no turnovers since Carter Stanley did it in 2018. He is the first Jayhawk quarterback to do it on the road since Michael Cummings in 2014.

He also became just the third Kansas quarterback since 2000 to pass for three touchdowns, rush for one and not throw any interceptions joining Jordan Webb (2011) and Bill Whittemore (2003).

Against Texas, Daniels threw three touchdowns to three different players with receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, tight end Mason Fairchild and running back Devin Neal all hauling one in. Daniels also scored on a 9-yard rush late in the second quarter to give Kansas a seven-point lead.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. Since the Manning Award started recognizing Stars of the Week in 2011, 424 different quarterbacks from 129 schools have been recognized. Seventy-three players from 66 different schools were honored during the 2020 season.

Daniels is the first Manning Star of the Week since Carter Stanley in 2019.