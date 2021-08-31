🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | David Lawrence: 100 Years At David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Episode 76. David Lawrence: 100 Years At David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Former Jayhawk football player, coach, and current radio analyst David Lawrence grew up in the shadows of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and has now been around the program for over 40 years. As the Jayhawks’ 2021 football season begins, Lawrence takes us back to the beginnings of the stadium that will welcome the 100th year of Kansas football this fall and some of his favorite moments throughout his time with Jayhawk football. With new head coach Lance Leipold now at the helm, there’s a new excitement around Kansas football. And there’s no better setting than David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.