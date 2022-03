102. David McCormack: Whatever It Takes

Episode Notes

College is where most go to find out about themselves. Their major. Their career. What path they want to go down in life. KUโ€™s senior big man David McCormack found the road he wanted to travel early and has never taken a detour. Even if that meant taking an unfamiliar route.

This is the Jayhawker Podcast featuring Kansas big man, Dave McCormack