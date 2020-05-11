🥎 Dealing with the Uncontrollable: Cheyenne Hornbuckle

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Kansas softball’s 2020 season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving an entire team of student-athletes in shock. In this latest series (Dealing with the Uncontrollable), we talk with some of the Jayhawks affected by this unforeseen action and how they have been handling the weeks following the decision. Sophomore Cheyenne Hornbuckle served the Jayhawks primarily as a pinch hitter during her 13 game appearances in 2020. She finished the season with a .286 batting average (4-for-14) and knocked in two RBI. Q. What went through your mind when you first saw that the season was canceled? “The first thing that went through my mind was this cannot be happening. It made me realize how serious COVID-19 really was. It left me in shock.”

Q. How has your daily routine changed? What are you doing with your time? “I went from having almost every hour of my life scheduled out to having no time required events. It has opened up more free time than I ever could have imagined I would have. With all this new time on my hands, I have been working out a majority of the day when I am not in tutoring or studying. One of my favorite things I have filled my days with is more family time, like puzzles and card games; just creating memories with the people who are always there for me.” Q. What do you miss most during all of this? “The thing I miss the most during all of this is taking the field with my team. Being able to put my jersey on and go to battle with my girls.” Q. If you knew that the doubleheader against Arkansas was going to be the final game of the season would you have done anything differently? “I wouldn’t have done anything differently. As a team, we played great even if we did not get the outcomes we wanted. For me, it was a great moment because I got to play against one of my best friends growing up. Being able to see both our hard work paying off and both of us achieving our goals we set as little girls was an amazing feeling.”