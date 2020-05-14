🥎 Dealing with the Uncontrollable: Madison Hirsch

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Kansas softball’s 2020 season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving an entire team of student-athletes in shock. In this latest series (Dealing with the Uncontrollable), we talk with some of the Jayhawks affected by this unforeseen action and how they have been handling the weeks following the decision. Freshman Madison (Coco) Hirsch appeared in 17 games for the Jayhawks during the 2020 season. She finished with a team-best .421 batting average (16-for-38) and had 11 runs scored. Q. What went through your mind when you first saw that the season was canceled? “It didn’t feel real, I mean I’ve never heard of a season being canceled before and it was really upsetting for all of us. It took about a week to finally accept that our season was over.”

Q. How has your daily routine changed? What are you doing with your time? “I still like to wake up early and get a workout in before my classes start while it is cool outside. One of the changes I have had to make since Spring classes went online is the amount of time I do homework since my classes have really ramped up the workload during this time. I also have had to do whatever softball stuff that I can at home. I have gotten pretty creative with it.” Q. What do you miss most during all of this? “I think I miss the game the most during this time. I miss being on the field with my teammates and cheering each other on. I miss the ‘nail biter’ games that sparked this inexplicable energy in our dugout.” Q. If you knew that the doubleheader against Arkansas was going to be the final game of the season would you have done anything differently? “If I knew it was going to be our final game, I would have taken a minute to reminisce on my freshman season and what it meant to me. I am so grateful to have played with this group of girls, and I will especially miss our seniors because our time together was cut short.”