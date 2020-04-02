🏀 Dear Basketball

We have been together for almost 16 years and the future seems uncertain without you. While I gave you my all, in return, you gave me opportunities that changed my life. Because of you, I was able to meet the most amazing people throughout the world. Through you I met my Savior, for that, I will be forever thankful. Through wins and losses, I found my joy in the challenging practices, long seasons and hard games. The kid that used to stay in the gym for hours after practice is now graduating from college. With the abrupt end to my senior season, I am still wrestling with the idea of not touching the orange ball every day like before.

I hope our journey is far from over. I hope that we continue to write our story together for many years to come, and together we are able to change the lives of little girls, just as you’ve changed mine.

Sincerely yours,

Nany 🏀❤️💙