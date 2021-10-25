🏈 Devin Neal Named Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Freshman running back Devin Neal has been named Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Neal rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns against second-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday in a 35-23 setback at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Lawrence native had a pair of 1-yard touchdown rushes, including one in the first quarter and one in the third. He also had a 44-yard run against Oklahoma, which went as his second-longest rush of the season.

The 100-yard effort marked Neal’s second 100-yard rushing game of his career, after he rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries against Duke earlier this season.

Neal moved into the Jayhawk starting lineup four games ago and has been impressive since shifting into that role. Over the last four games, Neal is averaging 4.91 yards per carry and has rushed for 344 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries.

The true freshman leads the Jayhawks through seven games with 418 rushing yards and four touchdowns overall. Neal split the weekly conference honor with West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods, who notched an interception and fumble recovery for the Mountaineers in the fourth quarter of their win over TCU.

Neal and the Jayhawks return to action Saturday at No. 15 Oklahoma State at 6 p.m.