🥽 Dewi Blose Qualifies for NCAA Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee announced the swimmers who qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 4. Sophomore Dewi Blose qualified in both the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke events.

Blose qualified in the 100-yard backstroke with a 52.44 seed time that she swam at the Big 12 Championships, where she placed third overall. Her finals’ time gave her the 24th fastest time in the country. Blose was also invited to the championships in the 200-yard backstroke with her 1:54.61 time that she achieved at the Big 12 Championships where she claimed the silver medal in the event.