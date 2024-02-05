🏀 Dickinson Named Big 12 Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – For the third time this season, Kansas center Hunter Dickinson has been named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after leading the Jayhawks to wins against Oklahoma State and No. 4 Houston. This marks the sixth time this season Dickinson has earned a Big 12 weekly honor as he has been named newcomer of the week three times in 2023-24.

In the 83-54 win against Oklahoma State, Dickinson posted his Big 12 leading 12th double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Also, in the OSU contest, the Alexandria, Virginia native scored his 2,000th career point becoming only the third active NCAA DI player to surpass 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. In the win 78-65 against No. 4 Houston, Dickinson led Kansas with 20 points. For the week, Dickinson was 17-for-29 (58.6%) with 19 rebounds and one double-double.

Dickinson has scored at least 20 points in 10 games this season and 44 times in his career. He leads the Big 12 and is sixth nationally in rebounds per game at 11.1. He has double-doubles in two of his last three games and his 12 double-doubles lead the Big 12 and are 10th nationally. A Wooden Award Late Top 20 honoree, Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also leads KU with 29 blocked shots and has 25 steals.