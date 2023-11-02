🏀 Dickinson on Preseason Watch List for 2024 NABC Division I Player of the Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Hunter Dickinson has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 NABC Division I Player of the Year award, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Thursday.

Dickinson is vying to become the fifth Jayhawk to win the NABC Division I Player of the Year award joining Danny Manning (1988), Drew Gooden (2002), Nick Collison (2003) and Frank Mason III (2017). The award began in 1975.

Recently named to the 2024 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award watch list and on most every preseason All-America first teams, Dickinson is the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, becoming the first player in conference history to earn both honors in the same season.

A fourth-year transfer from Michigan, Dickinson earned many national and conference honors with the Wolverines, including Consensus All-America Second Team in 2021. The 7-foot-2 Alexandria, Virginia, center was a three-time All-Big Ten selection with first team honors in 2022 and 2023. Dickinson averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for his career and led Michigan in points and rebounds each of the last three seasons. Dickinson has compiled career statistics of 1,617 points, 787 rebounds and 149 blocked shots entering 2023-24. A general studies major, Dickinson was named to the All-Big Ten Academic Team in 2022 and 2023.

The 2024 NABC Division I Player of the Year – selected by a nationwide vote of Division I head coaches – will be announced the week of the 2024 Men’s Final Four.

2024 NABC Division I Player of the Year – Preseason Watch List

Max Abmas, Texas

Trey Alexander, Creighton

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Donovan Clingan, Connecticut

Isaiah Collier, USC

HUNTER DICKINSON, KANSAS

Zach Edey, Purdue

Boogie Ellis, USC

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Bryce Hopkins, Providence

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Justin Moore, Villanova

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Tyson Walker, Michigan State