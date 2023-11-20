🏀 Dickinson Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Awards

IRVING, Texas – Kansas center Hunter Dickinson swept both the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player and Newcomer of the Week honors after leading the top-ranked Jayhawks to an 89-84 come-from-behind victory against No. 17 Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Chicago on Nov. 14. The Big 12 weekly awards are voted on by a media panel that covers the league.

Dickinson is the first Big 12 player to win both awards since Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington on Dec. 27, 2021.

Dickinson recorded his first double-double as a Jayhawk and the 32nd of his career with a game-high 27 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, while adding a career-high-tying three steals against Kentucky. The senior transfer from Michigan secured the double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds at the break. Kansas trailed Kentucky by 14 points in the second half before mounting the come-from-behind win.

An Alexandria, Virginia, native, Dickinson is the first Big 12 player with a 25/20 game against a ranked opponent since Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin on Nov. 18, 2008 vs. No. 21 Davidson (25 pts, 21 reb). He is the first Kansas player with a 25/20 game since Thomas Robinson on Dec. 31, 2011 vs. North Dakota (30 pts, 21 reb). Dickinson went 8-for-12 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free throw line versus Kentucky.

Earlier this season, Dickinson was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Nov. 13 and has now won a weekly conference award three times this season and 13 times in his career.

No. 1 Kansas (3-0) will play Chaminade (1-2) in the opening round of the Allstate Maui Invitational today, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. (Central). The game from Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu will be televised on ESPNU.