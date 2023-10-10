🏀 Dillons Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence to be Televised on ESPN2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Television coverage for the 2023-24 Big 12 women’s basketball season was announced Tuesday, including a nationally-televised broadcast for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse for the second consecutive season.

Kansas will host its in-state rival Kansas State on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. CT, with the game being televised on ESPN2. Last year, the Jayhawks defeated the Wildcats 85-72 in front of a televised audience from ESPNU. Kansas has won three straight home games over K-State.

A total of 13 conference games will be televised by the ESPN family of networks, FOX or FS1.

Each of KU’s remaining conference games will be broadcast on a combination of Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network and SoonerVision on ESPN+ as a part of existing third-tier rights agreements. Game times for the 2023-24 season are expected to be finalized soon.

Kansas was picked third in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll, marking the highest projection for the program since the 2009-10 season. Three Jayhawks were chosen to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, led by a unanimous selection for center Taiyanna Jackson. Zakiyah Franklin also earned a spot on the team while Holly Kersgieter received honorable mention.

The Jayhawks return four starters from its 2022-23 team, which finished 25-11 and won the WNIT Championship following a run of six wins in March and early April at Allen Fieldhouse. Under head coach Brandon Schneider, Kansas has won at least 20 games and advanced to the postseason in consecutive seasons.

The Jayhawks open the 2023-24 season on Wednesday, Nov. 8, against Northwestern State, the first of five non-conference home games at Allen Fieldhouse. Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now on sale. For as low as $90, fans can reserve their seat by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS.