🏈 Dillons Sunflower Showdown Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 118th meeting of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday, October 24, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will be televised on FS1.

The in-state showdown will be the 118th between the two teams, with Kansas owning the series advantage at 66-46-5, including a 28-26-3 advantage in Manhattan.

Kansas (0-3, 0-2 Big 12) will be in action on Saturday, October 17 as they travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to take on the Mountaineers. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT on FS1.

Kansas State (3-1, 3-0 Big 12) will enter the Sunflower Showdown off of a bye, after defeating TCU, 21-14, on October 10.

The game will be Kansas’ third game of the season on FS1.