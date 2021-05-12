⚾ Dillons Sunflower Showdown Up Next For Kansas Baseball

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks host Kansas State in the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown May 14-16 at Hoglund Ballpark for the final three home games and final home Big 12 stand of the regular season. The two instate teams meet Friday for the series opener at 6 p.m., before playing at 2 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday.

Kansas (26-23, 5-13 Big 12) last played a three-game series against then-No. 24 Oklahoma State, winning the Sunday game with a walk-off walk by Brett Vosik with the bases loaded. Dylan Ditzenberger tallied his first triple of the season, scoring the game-tying run, before OSU intentionally walked Maui Ahuna and Tavian Josenberger. Vosik stepped up to the plate and earned the four-pitch walk for the KU victory.

On the season, Vosik boasts a team-high 38 walks and ranks in the top-25 of the NCAA. He tallied three RBI in the series finale to move his season total to 16. Skyler Messinger added another double in the series and ranks third in the NCAA with 19. Messinger and Tavian Josenberger both hold a .300-or-better average with Josenberger holding the team lead with a .325 average in 44 games played. Messinger holds a slight edge in team hits with 58, while Josenberer has 54.

Cole Larsen, Eli Davis and Everhett Hazelwood each are slated to make a start against Kansas State. Jonah Ulane earned the victory in the series finale over Oklahoma State after pitching the final 1.2 innings with three strikeouts. He holds a 3-0 record and has a team-leading eight saves.