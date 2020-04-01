🏀 Azubuike and Dotson Named 2020 Men’s Wooden Award All-Americans

LOS ANGELES – Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike and sophomore Devon Dotson were each named to the 10-member 2020 Men’s Wooden Award All-American Team, the Los Angeles Athletics Club announced Wednesday. Additionally, Azubuike was named one of five finalists for the 2020 Wooden Award. The men’s and women’s Wooden Award All-American teams were selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board.

This is the fourth time in the last five seasons a Jayhawk has been named to the Men’s Wooden Award All-American squad. In 2016, KU’s Perry Ellis was named Wooden All-American. The following season Frank Mason III won the Wooden Award and Josh Jackson joined Mason on the All-American team. In 2018, Devonte’ Graham was one of five finalists for the Wooden Award, also earning Wooden All-American honors.

Overall, Azubuike and Dotson become the 24th and 25th Wooden All-Americans from Kansas, marking the fifth time two Jayhawks have appeared on the team – 2017 (Mason, Jackson); 2003 (Nick Collison, Kirk Hinrich); 1998 (Raef LaFrentz, Paul Pierce); and 1997 (Raef LaFrentz, Jacque Vaughn). Current head coach Bill Self has mentored 14 of KU’s 25 Wooden All-Americans.

Azubuike, a senior from Delta, Nigeria, led Division I in field goal percentage at 74.8%, which helped his career percentage of 74.4% break the all-time Division I field goal percentage record of UCF’s Tacko Fall (74.0%). Azubuike led the Big 12 in rebounding (10.5 rpg) and double-doubles (15) and was second in the conference for blocked shots at 2.6 per game. A unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection who was named Big 12 Player of the Year, Azubuike was the only player in the conference to average a double-double (13.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg).

Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring at 18.1 ppg, steals (2.1) and free throws made (142). The Charlotte, N.C., sophomore guard ranked among the Big 12 leaders in 20-point games (second at 9), field goal percentage (second at 46.8), free throw percentage (fifth at 83.0), assists (fifth at 4.0) and assist-to-turnover ratio (fifth at 1.7). Dotson became just the fifth Jayhawk to lead the Big 12 in scoring joining Drew Gooden in 2002, Wayne Simien in 2005, Mason in 2017 and Dedric Lawson in 2019. This season, Dotson was an All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous selection), a Bob Cousy Award Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist, USBWA All-District VI. He has amassed 986 career points in only two seasons at Kansas.

Kansas Wooden Award All-Americans

2020 – Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson

2018 – Devonte’ Graham

2017 – Frank Mason III (Wooden Award recipient), Josh Jackson

2016 – Perry Ellis

2014 – Andrew Wiggins

2013 – Ben McLemore

2012 – Thomas Robinson

2011 – Marcus Morris

2010 – Sherron Collins

2008 – Brandon Rush

2007 – Brandon Rush

2005 – Wayne Simien

2003 – Nick Collison, Kirk Hinrich

2002 – Drew Gooden

1998 – Raef LaFrentz, Paul Pierce

1997 – Raef LaFrentz, Jacque Vaughn

1996 – Jacque Vaughn

1988 – Danny Manning (Wooden Award recipient)

1986 – Danny Manning

Udoka Azubuike career honors

2019-20: Wooden Award All-American; Senior CLASS Award All-American; Consensus All-America Second Team; NABC All-America First Team; USBWA All-America First Team; Associated Press All-America Second Team; Naismith Trophy Finalist (1 of 5); ESPN.com All-America First Team; CBSSports.com All-America First Team; Bleacher Report All-America Second Team; Led the nation in field goal percentage (74.8%); Big 12 Player of the Year (B12, AP); All-Big 12 First Team (B12, AP); Big 12 All-Defensive Team; Sporting News All-America Second Team; USBWA All-District VI; Bleacher Report All-America Second Team; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Finalist (1 of 5); Wooden Award Ballot (1 of 15); Academic All-Big 12 First Team; 3x Big 12 Player of the Week (1/27, 2/10, 2/24); Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List (1 of 12); Maui Invitational Co-MVP & All-Tournament Team; NABC Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20); Preseason All-Big 12; Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year

Academic All-Big 12 First Team [2018-19]; Preseason All-Big 12 HM [2018-19]; All-Big 12 Third Team [2017-18]; Academic All-Big 12 Second Team [2017-18]; Led the nation in field goal percentage (77.0%) [2017-18].

Devon Dotson career honors

2019-20: Wooden Award All-American; Consensus All-America Second Team; NABC All-America Second Team; USBWA All-America Second Team; Associated Press All-America Second Team; ESPN.com All-America First Team; CBSSports.com All-America Second Team; Sporting News All-America Second Team; USBWA All-District VI; Bleacher Report All-America First Team; All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches & AP); Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List (1 of 12); Wooden Award National Ballot; Bob Cousy Award Finalist (1 of 5); 3x Big 12 Player of the Week (12.16.19, 12.2.19, 2.3.20); Maui Invitational Co-MVP & All-Tournament Team; NABC Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20); Preseason Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention; Preseason All-Big 12

Big 12 All-Tournament Team [2019]; All-Big 12 Third Team [2019]; Big 12 All-Freshman Team [2019]; CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week (2.12); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (12.31); Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidate (1 of 20)