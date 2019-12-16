🏀 Devon Dotson Named Big 12 Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas sophomore Devon Dotson has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Dotson won the weekly accolade in a vote by a media panel which covers the conference. This is the second time Dotson has earned a Big 12 Player of the Week this season and the third time he has earned a league weekly honor for his career.

In guiding Kansas to wins against Milwaukee, 95-68, and Kansas City, 98-57, Dotson averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.5 assists with a 6.0 assist-to-turnover ratio. The Charlotte, N.C., guard opened the week scoring 22 points with a career-high nine assists, and one turnover, in the win versus Milwaukee. He scored 18 points with three steals in the victory against Kansas City.

Earlier this season Dotson was named Big 12 Player of the Week after earning co-MVP honors at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Last season he was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Dec. 31.

Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.6 ppg and ranks among the conference leaders field goal percentage (fourth at 50.4), assists (sixth at 4.8), free throw percentage (fourth at 85.3) and steals (third at 2.2). Dotson has scored 10 or more points in 16 straight games dating back to last season and has scored 17 or more points in nine of 10 games in 2019-20.

Kansas (9-1) takes its nine-game winning streak to Villanova (8-2) on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. (Central). The game will be played at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will be televised on FOX.