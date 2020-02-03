🏀 Dotson Named a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas sophomore Devon Dotson has been named one of 10 candidates for the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday. Dotson is vying to become the second Jayhawk to win the honor as Frank Mason III was the 2017 recipient.

Named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 17th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to 10.

Also on most every national player of the year watch lists, Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 18.2 points per game which includes seven 20-point efforts in 2019-20. A three-time Big 12 Player of the Week (12/2, 12/16, 2/3), Dotson leads Kansas with 44 steals and is second on the squad with 85 assists. The Charlotte, N.C., guard ranks among the Big 12 leaders in scoring, steals (second at 2.2), field goal percentage (sixth at 46.7), assists (fifth at 4.3) and free throw percentage (seventh at 80.8).

Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live Friday, February 7 via www.hoophallawards.com. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Bob Cousy Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates *

Jared Butler Baylor McKinley Wright IV Colorado Tre Jones Duke Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State Devon Dotson Kansas Ashton Hagans Kentucky Markus Howard Marquette Cassius Winston Michigan State Payton Pritchard Oregon Malachi Flynn San Diego St.

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season*

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

For more information on the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, visit www.HoophallAwards.com.