🎾 Doubles Championship Highlights Kansas Tennis Weekend

DALLAS, Texas – Kansas Tennis had another strong weekend showing as they competed at the Red and Blue Challenge hosted by SMU on Friday-Sunday (Oct. 8-10) at the Syslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas.

The Jayhawks were led by the doubles duo of Julia Deming and Maria Titova, who went 3-0 to win the tournament championship. On Friday, they defeated the team of Chen / Astakhava from Auburn, 6-3, before taking down Nonyama / Xin from Central Arkansas, 6-3, to reach the finals, where they met the hometown team of Bartolome / Keberle of SMU. In the finals, Deming and Titova again came out on top, winning 6-4 to close out the tournament with their third straight victory.

Kansas also had the team of Tiffany Lagarde and Mariana Manyamo-Velasquez competing together in doubles. They won their first match on Friday over Dohnalova / Minetti of Northwestern State, 6-4, before dropping their final two matches to teams from Texas Tech and SMU.

All four individuals also competed in singles, with Lagarde and Titova both finishing 2-1 for the weekend. Lagarde defeated Komac of Texas Tech 7-6, 3-6, 10-6 on Friday and Doyle of SMU 6-2, 6-7, 10-4 on Saturday to reach the finals, where she was downed in straight sets by Bartolome of SMU. After dropping her first match to Sayfetdinova of Texas Tech in three sets, Titova rebounded to sweep both Nylander of SMU and Evans of Texas Tech in straight sets.

Kansas Tennis now has a week off before returning to action on Oct. 21-24 at the ITA Regional Championship in Iowa City, Iowa, which is one of the final two events on the schedule for the fall.