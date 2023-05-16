⚾️ Dougan Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball’s Kolby Dougan was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team it was announced on Tuesday.

The Academic All-District team is selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC) and recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with honorees being announced in early June.

Dougan, a junior pitcher from Topeka, Kansas, is in his second year at Kansas and carries a 3.69 grade point average while majoring in sport management. This season, Dougan is 2-0 and is third on the team with 47 strikeouts. He has recorded multiple strikeouts in 13 of his 22 appearances this year.

To qualify for the Academic All-District Team, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA at his current institution. Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games and pitchers must have at least 10.0 innings pitched. Student-athletes must be at least a sophomore athletically and academically and have completed one full calendar year at the current institution.

Kansas (23-28, 7-14 Big 12) heads to Lubbock to play its final regular season series of the season at Texas Tech beginning on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Following the series, Kansas will head to Arlington, Texas, to compete in the Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.