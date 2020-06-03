Drew Gooden to be Inducted Into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame
WICHITA, Kan. – University of Kansas men’s basketball standout Drew Gooden will be part of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) Class of 2020, the KSHOF announced Wednesday. Gooden, along with nine others, will be inducted on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Kansas Star Casino.
Gooden was a two-time All-Big 12 selection at KU in 2001 and 2002. The Richmond, Calif., forward was a Consensus All-America First Team selection in 2002 in which Kansas went 33-4, 16-0 in Big 12 play and advanced to the Final Four in Atlanta. The 2002 team is the only squad in Big 12 history to go undefeated in league play. Also in 2002, Gooden was the Big 12 Player of the Year, Basketball America National Player of the Year and Co-National Player of the Year by the NABC.
Gooden led Kansas in scoring in 2002 (19.8 ppg), in rebounds in 2000 (7.5 rpg) and 2002 (11.4 rpg) and in steals with 65 in 2002. He is the second player in KU history to total at least 1,500 points, 900 rebounds, 100 blocks, and 100 steals for a career. In only three seasons at KU, Gooden ranks 21st in scoring (1,526), sixth in rebounds (905) and 18th in blocked shots (107).
Gooden was drafted fourth overall in the first round of the 2002 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He played 14 professional seasons with the Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards. He ended his NBA career with 8,653 points, 896 assists, 544 steals, 474 blocks, 5,618 rebounds, in 790 games played. Gooden’s KU jersey was retired in 2003 and he has also been an inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame located in the Booth Family Hall of Athletics.
Joining Gooden in the KSHOF Class of 2020 are five-time NCAA track and field All-American and Olympic heptathlete, Kym Carter Begel from Wichita; three-time Wichita State baseball All-American selection and 13-year MLB veteran, Casey Blake; five-time shot put national champion at Emporia State and seven-time All-American, Heather Leverington Dotterer from Rosalia; two-time K-State track All-American selection and Olympian in the decathlon, Steve Fritz from Gypsum; two-time All-Big East basketball selection and nine-year NBA veteran, Adrian Griffin from Wichita; champion skeet shooter and 1964 Olympic bronze medalist, Bill Morris from Russell; K-State football All-American selection and 11-year NFL veteran, Jordy Nelson from Leonardville; K-State football All-American selection and 15-year NFL veteran, Terence Newman from Salina; and K-State football All-American selection and 14-year NFL veteran, Darren Sproles from Olathe.
The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kan., just south of Wichita. The 10-member class raises the total number of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductees to 307. The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame is in its 59th year of operation and is located at the Wichita Boathouse. Tickets for the induction ceremony will go on sale August 1. For information on tickets, events surrounding the ceremony and sponsorship one can go www.kshof.org.