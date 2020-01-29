Dudarev Named Big 12 Athlete of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track and field’s Gleb Dudarev has been named the Big 12 Co-Men’s Athlete of the Week, the Big 12 Conference Office announced on Wednesday, after Dudarev became the No. 5 weight throw performer in NCAA history with his throw of 24.39m (80-00 ft.) at the Jayhawk Classic on Friday.

A native of Vitebsk, Belarus, Dudarev opened his 2020 season with a bang, throwing the NCAA lead mark in the weight throw of 24.39m (80-00 ft.) on his second attempt at the Jayhawk Classic. Dudarev’s throw was also the best throw in the event in the NCAA since 2015, while breaking the Anschutz Pavilion facility record in the event.

Wednesday’s Big 12 Athlete of the Week honor marks Dudarev’s fourth-career weekly indoor award, as he becomes just one shy of tying the Conference’s all-time record (5), set by Ryan Crouser of Texas from 2012-16. Dudarev’s Big 12 Athlete of the Week honor is also the first for the Jayhawks this season.

“What can you say about Gleb. First meet of the season, he throws 80 feet, which is just huge,” Head Coach Stanley Redwine said of Dudarev following the Jayhawk Classic. “Great accomplishment for him and we’re very excited for him.”

Dudarev’s honor is nothing new for the redshirt junior after being named to the Bowerman Preseason Watch List on January 7, which highlights the nation’s top-10 male and female track and field athletes. Dudarev is also a two-time Big 12 Indoor Champion, while earning First Team All-American honors in the weight throw in 2017.

2020 is stacking up to be another great season for Dudarev, after competing in the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar in 2019. Dudarev placed eighth overall in the men’s hammer throw final, while he was one of three current Jayhawks to represent their respective countries on the World Stage.

The Jayhawks are scheduled to hit the road for their fourth meet of the indoor season this weekend, as they travel to Columbia, S.C., to compete in the Carolina Challenge on January 31-February 1. From there, the Jayhawks will hit the road for three more meets, before competing in the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Ames, Iowa on February 28-29.