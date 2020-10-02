⚽ Duggan Leads Kansas to 1-0 Win at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas senior Mandi Duggan scored the lone goal of the contest in the 60th minute to lead KU to a 1-0 win at Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown Friday night in Manhattan.
With the win, Kansas improved to 3-0-0 for the third-consecutive season. Kansas State fell to 0-3-0.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH
With the Jayhawks charging, senior midfielder Kathryn Castro found junior midfielder Rylan Childers who found an open Duggan who put it past the Kansas State goalkeeper in the 60th minute of the contest. Both Castro and Childers received assists on the play as Duggan scored her first goal of the season and ninth of her career.
STAT OF THE GAME
1 – Kansas’ defense was on par as the Jayhawks limited the Wildcats to just one shot on goal for the contest. KU goalkeeper Sarah Peters posted her third shutout of the 2020 season and the 23rd of her career.
"Our second half was better. We utilized the wide space better and created some opportunities. I thought we scored a good goal. It was a good build-up and good finish."Kansas head coach Mark Francis
NOTES
- Kansas is 3-0-0 for the third-straight season.
- Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 3-1-0, and the Jayhawks have won the last three meetings.
- Kansas’ three goals this season have been by three different Jayhawks, with all seniors – Ceri Holland, Kathryn Castro and Mandi Duggan.
- This is the second time in the past three seasons KU has started the year without conceding a goal in its first three matches. KU also held its first three opponents scoreless in 2018.
- Kansas has not allowed a goal against a Big 12 opponent since last season’s Big 12 Championship semifinal against Oklahoma State. It’s been 449 minutes since KU has allowed a goal against a Big 12 opponent.
- Kansas has won or tied its last 12 matches against Big 12 competition dating back to Oct. 19, 2019. The Jayhawks are 9-0-3 in that span.
- Junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters won her 32nd game as a Jayhawk and moved into a tie for third on the KU all-time win list with Kaitlyn Stroud (2010-14). Peters is four victories away from second place.
- Mandi Duggan scored her first goal of the season and ninth goal of her career.
- Kathyrn Castro recorded her first assist of the 2020 season and third of her career.
- Rylan Childers registered her first assist as a Jayhawk and the 25th for her career. Childers had 24 assists while at Kansas City.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks will continue their two-game road swing at Baylor, Friday, Oct. 9. KU and BU will kick off from Waco, Texas, at 7 p.m., and the match will be broadcast live via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.