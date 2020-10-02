⚽ Duggan Leads Kansas to 1-0 Win at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas senior Mandi Duggan scored the lone goal of the contest in the 60th minute to lead KU to a 1-0 win at Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown Friday night in Manhattan.

With the win, Kansas improved to 3-0-0 for the third-consecutive season. Kansas State fell to 0-3-0.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

With the Jayhawks charging, senior midfielder Kathryn Castro found junior midfielder Rylan Childers who found an open Duggan who put it past the Kansas State goalkeeper in the 60th minute of the contest. Both Castro and Childers received assists on the play as Duggan scored her first goal of the season and ninth of her career.