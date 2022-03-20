🏌️ Duquette Finishes 2nd at The Indy in Oklahoma

SHAWNEE, Okla. – William Duquette finished in second place at The Indy – a 29-person tournament hosted by Kansas – on Saturday at Shawnee Country Club.

Duquette was one of four Jayhawks to participate in the tournament and shot an even-par 70 on Saturday to finish the 36-hole tournament at 2-over. Duquette had three birdies on his card and shot a 1-under 34 on the back nine. He finished two shots behind Texas Tech’s Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas, who shot even-par over the 36 holes and 2-over on Saturday, to win the tournament.

Sion Audrain finished sixth, also shooting an even-par 70 on Saturday. Audrain, who shot a 76 in the opening round, had four birdies on his card Saturday and was 1-under on the back nine. Audrain and Duquette’s 70s were tied for the second-best score on the course Saturday, behind TCU’s Chris Berzina, who shot a 67.

Zach Sokolosky collected a Top-15 finish, finishing in 15th at +13. He shot an 80 on Saturday. Grant Herrenbruck shot a 76 on Saturday and finished in 28th.

Kansas will return to action on March 27 at the Seahawk Intercollegiate in Wilmington, North Carolina.