🏌️ Duquette Paces Jayhawks at The Indy

SHAWNEE, Okla. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team hosted the first round of The Indy, a 29-person tournament at the par-70 Shawnee Country Club, on Friday.

The Jayhawks had four players – William Duquette, Zach Sokolosky, Sion Audrain and Grant Herrenbruck – participate, alongside players from Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, North Texas, TCU and Kansas State.

Duquette, a sophomore for the Jayhawks, shot a 2-over 72 and is tied for second, four shots behind leader Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas from Texas Tech. Meen Fosaas was the only player in the field to shoot under par in Friday’s opening round.

Duquette had five birdies on his card and shot a 1-under 34 on the front nine. Duquette was in the lineup for Kansas last time out at the Bandon Dunes Invitational.

Sokolosky shot a 3-over 73 and is tied for fourth with one other. He carded birdies on holes four and 10. Audrain is inside the Top 10, tied for 8th after shooting a 6-over 76. Herrenbruck shot an 89 and is in 29th.

“Wind and bitter cold was the story of the day,” Kansas Associate Head Coach Chris Wilson said. “It was really tough early, and anything under 75 ended up being a pretty good score. William played well. He had some really solid iron play, and he led the field in birdies. I think both he and Zach have given themselves a chance to win. I can’t wait to see how they handle it tomorrow.”

The second and final round of The Indy is set for Saturday at Shawnee Country Club. Live stats can be followed on Golfstat.