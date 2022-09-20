⛳ Ebner Shoots Career Low in First Round at the “Mo” Morial

BRYAN, Texas – Behind a career-low 5-under 67 by sophomore Johanna Ebner in the opening round, Kansas women’s golf is tied for 11th place after two rounds at the “Mo” Morial Invitational at the Traditions Golf Club on Monday in Bryan, Texas.

The 14-team tournament field played 36 holes Monday and KU shot a 297 (+9) in its first round with a 302 (+14) in the afternoon. KU is 23-over through two-of-three rounds, and 10 shots from the top 10. Texas leads the tourney at 14-under, three shots ahead of host Texas A&M at 11-under.

Ebner’s 5-under, which included six birdies and 11 pars, was tied for the tournament lead following the first round. The 67 tied for the fourth-lowest round in KU history. In the afternoon, Ebner posted a 76 (+4) and her 1-under through two rounds has her tied for 10th place in the 78-golfer field. Ebner is four shots from the top four. Texas’ Sophie Guo leads the field at 9-under.

KU sophomore Jordan Rothman shot an even-par 72 in her second round. Her two-round 148 (+4) has Rothman tied for 35th and three shots from the top 20. Super-senior Esme Hamilton is at +11, which included a seven-shot improvement with a 74 (+2) in her second round. Sophomore Lauren Clark and super-senior Abby Glynn are tied at +13 after day one.

The third and final round of the “Mo” Morial will get underway Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. (Central) and live scoring can be found via Golfstat.com here.