⛳️ Ebner Wins Austrian National Amateur Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf junior Johanna Ebner won the 2023 Austrian National Women’s Amateur Championship on Sunday, winning the tournament by seven strokes.

Native of Villach, Austria, Ebner finished on top of the 25-player field at Fontana Golf Course, shooting rounds of 72-73-72-72–289 (+1) for the four-day event. Prior to Ebner’s victory, she ranks No. 564th in the world.

Heading into her junior year with the Jayhawks, Ebner continues to improve on the course each season. During the 2022-23 season, Ebner carried a stroke average of 73.6, shaving 4.1 strokes from her previous 2021-22 season average of 77.6.

Last season, Ebner competed in 10 events for Kansas and carded five rounds under-par. After being the top-finisher for the Jayhawks at four events, Ebner notched a top-five, top-10 and top-20 finish as a sophomore. She accounted for 28 rounds last season, 27 of which were counted toward Kansas’ team score.

Ebner and the Jayhawks will open the 2023-24 fall season at the UNM Dick McGuire Invitational, Sept.11-12, at UNM Championship Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.