⛳️ Ebner Wins Women’s International Austrian Amateur Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf incoming senior Johanna Ebner claimed medalist honors at the 2024 Women’s International Austrian Amateur Championship on Sunday, winning the event by seven strokes.

Native of Villach, Austria and 2023 Austrian National Open Champion, Ebner finished on top of the 36-player field at Mondsee Golf Club, shooting rounds of 72-72-73-69–286 (+2) for the four-day event. Prior to Ebner’s victory, she ranks No. 772nd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The tournament consisted of four rounds of stroke play with a cut (best 21 and tied) after three rounds.

“It was a great week,” Ebner said at the conclusion of the tournament. “The course had a challenging layout and it demanded a solid game in all areas. You really need to trust your game to do well here. I enjoyed competing on a golf course that is challenging and gorgeous at the same time. I am very thankful for everyone that supports and believes in me.”

Heading into her senior year with the Jayhawks, Ebner competed in nine events and 24 rounds for the 2023-24 season. Carrying a stroke average of 74.3 for the season, Ebner was a member on Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle’s travel lineup for both the Big 12 Championship and the NCAA Regional.

Since arriving at Kansas in 2021, Ebner has improved her career scoring average by 2.7 strokes, currently holding a 74.9 average. For her career, Ebner has compiled five top-20 finishes with three of those coming in the Top 10 and two in the Top 5.