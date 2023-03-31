🏈 Eight Jayhawks Participate in Kansas Football Pro Day Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football held its annual Pro Day on Friday in Lawrence, which consisted of eight Jayhawks participating in on-field drills and weight room workouts.

The eight Jayhawks that participated in Pro Day includes: Earl Bostick Jr., Sam Burt, Zion DeBose, Malcolm Lee, Lorenzo McCaskill, Lonnie Phelps, Caleb Sampson and Eddie Wilson.

The afternoon began with measurements, bench press, vertical jump and broad jump in the Anderson Family Complex weight room, before transitioning to the Indoor Complex on field drills.

See below results from Kansas’ 2023 Pro Day: