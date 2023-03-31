Open Search
🏈 Eight Jayhawks Participate in Kansas Football Pro Day Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football held its annual Pro Day on Friday in Lawrence, which consisted of eight Jayhawks participating in on-field drills and weight room workouts.

The eight Jayhawks that participated in Pro Day includes: Earl Bostick Jr., Sam Burt, Zion DeBose, Malcolm Lee, Lorenzo McCaskill, Lonnie Phelps, Caleb Sampson and Eddie Wilson.

The afternoon began with measurements, bench press, vertical jump and broad jump in the Anderson Family Complex weight room, before transitioning to the Indoor Complex on field drills.

See below results from Kansas’ 2023 Pro Day:

NameHeightWeightHandArmWingBenchVJBJ402010SH 20Cone
Earl Bostick Jr.60543109.3833.9881.6521----------4.637.60
Sam Burt60312969.0031.6879.003026.58'25.222.921.844.897.67
Zion DeBose60152489.4832.4878.28--278'104.972.821.654.767.42
Malcolm Lee604225010.2832.5879.001534.59'64.652.671.60----
Lorenzo McCaskill600222310.0032.2877.3816329'74.582.701.624.507.28
Lonnie Phelps60222479.1832.0077.68--349'11------4.527.28
Caleb Sampson603030610.1832.1878.582326.58'65.082.941.775.037.88
Eddie Wilson60113139.1834.6883.382020.57'95.653.221.905.588.74
