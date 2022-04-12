🏀 Eight Jayhawks Set to Compete in 2022 NBA Playoffs

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Eight former Kansas Jayhawks have qualified for the upcoming 2022 NBA Playoffs, which begin on Tuesday, April 12, with the Play-In Tournament.

Udoka Azubuike, Joel Embiid, Devontè Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk, Marcus Morris Sr., Markieff Morris, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins will each have a chance to compete for their respective teams during the NBA’s postseason.

In his second season with the Jazz, Azubuike has played in 17 games, averaging 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. On January 5th, Azubuike made his first career start against the Nuggets, ending the night with five points. The Utah Jazz are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, matched up against the Dallas Mavericks.

Embiid has led his Philadelphia 76ers to a 51-31 record, giving them fourth place in the Eastern Conference and a first-round matchup against Mykhailiuk’s Raptors. Embiid has again had an MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He leads the 76ers in both scoring and rebounding. Last season, Embiid was named to the All-NBA Team and NBA All-Defensive Team.

In his fourth NBA season, Graham has played in all but five games for the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 11.9 points and 4.2 assists per game. He is also shooting 34.1% from the three-point arc. On December 15th, Graham set the NBA record for the longest buzzer-beating game-winner in NBA history, when he hit a 61-foot shot to lift the Pelicans to a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pelicans will be the No. 9 seed, matched up against the San Antonio Spurs in a play-in game.

After signing with the Toronto Raptors last offseason, Mykhailiuk has averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds while appearing in 56 games during the regular season. The Raptors are the No 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, and are matched up against Embiid’s 76ers in the first round.

In his third season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Marcus Morris Sr., is averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The Clippers are the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, and set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a play-in game.

Markieff Morris is currently averaging 17.5 minutes per game for the Miami Heat, who are the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Coming off the bench, Morris is averaging 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. As the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Miami will await a play-in game winner in the first round.

Oubre Jr. has been a steady contributor coming off of the bench for the Charlotte Hornets this season. Currently the sixth man, Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds for Charlotte, who is the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference and matched up against the Atlanta Hawks in a play-in game.

Wiggins has had his best year to date for the Golden State Warriors, being named to his first career NBA All-Star Game. For the year, Wiggins is averaging 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. This is his third year with the Warriors, who are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, and set to face the Denver Nuggets in the opening round.