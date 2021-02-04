🏀 Eighth-Ranked Baylor Tops Visiting Kansas

WACO, Texas – Sophomore Holly Kersgieter scored in double figures for the 13th time this season Thursday night, but the Kansas Jayhawks fell to the eighth-ranked Baylor Lady Bears 83-50 at the Ferrell Center.

The Jayhawks fell to 6-9 on the season and 2-7 in Big 12 play. Baylor moved to 13-2 and 8-1 in the conference.

Kersgieter had one of her most productive games of the season against the loaded Baylor roster. The Sand Springs, Oklahoma native finished with a team-high 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting. The 21 points tied her season high. She connected on three 3-pointers, which tied her season high in a conference game. She also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the way for Kansas.

She has now scored in double figures in all but one game for the Jayhawks this season.

The Jayhawks trailed 21-8 after the first quarter, before making a surge in the second before the break. Trailing 30-13, Kansas went on an 8-2 run. Kersgieter scored five of the eight and Kansas cut it to 32-21. Baylor responded with a 3-pointer, but Kansas then got a 3-pointer from Tina Stephens and a jumper from Kersgieter to make it a nine-point game at 35-26 with 1:34 to play in the half.

Baylor used an and-one to make it 38-26, but a Chisom Ajekwu bucket with 22 seconds left in the first made it a 10-point game at intermission.

The Lady Bears, however, started the second half on a 12-1 run to gain control of the ballgame and earn their 13th win of the season, nine of which have been by 20 or more points.

Freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti added eight points and six rebounds for the Jayhawks. Zakiyah Franklin had a team-high four assists for Kansas.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will now return to Lawrence after a two-game road trip this week through Oklahoma State and Baylor. Kansas will host TCU on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., at Allen Fieldhouse.