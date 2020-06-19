🚣‍♀️ Eleven Jayhawks Earn CRCA Scholar Athlete Awards

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawks had 11 student-athletes earn Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) National Scholar Athlete honors, the most the program has had in a single season.

Reese Arnold (Exercise Science), Abigail Benedict (Secondary Education/History and Government), Shannon Cody (Accounting), Katie Donnellan (Accounting and Finance), Isabelle Finzen (Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology), Jaryn Folk (Aerospace Engineering), Julia Isbell (Dance and Spanish), Jadyn Jay (Strategic Communications), Jenna Lenherr (Speech, Language and Hearing), Danica Pecana (Exercise Science) and Riley Varuska (Exercise Science) were all recognized by the CRCA as a scholar athlete for 2020.