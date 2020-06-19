🚣♀️ Eleven Jayhawks Earn CRCA Scholar Athlete Awards
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawks had 11 student-athletes earn Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) National Scholar Athlete honors, the most the program has had in a single season.
Reese Arnold (Exercise Science), Abigail Benedict (Secondary Education/History and Government), Shannon Cody (Accounting), Katie Donnellan (Accounting and Finance), Isabelle Finzen (Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology), Jaryn Folk (Aerospace Engineering), Julia Isbell (Dance and Spanish), Jadyn Jay (Strategic Communications), Jenna Lenherr (Speech, Language and Hearing), Danica Pecana (Exercise Science) and Riley Varuska (Exercise Science) were all recognized by the CRCA as a scholar athlete for 2020.
"These Kansas athletes have achieved high-level success in both the classroom and on the water."Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Last season, 10 Jayhawks were honored by the CRCA and previously had nine CRCA Scholar Athletes in 2018 and 2008.
This season’s CRCA Scholar-Athlete Award requirements have been adjusted. Student-athletes must be in their second, third or fourth years of eligibility and must be ranked (performance-wise) among the top 50 percent of their team or in the “NCAA squad.” In addition, these student-athletes must have compiled a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA during their career.