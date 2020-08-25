⚽ Elinav Earns Israeli National Team Invite for EURO Qualifiers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer freshman forward Shira Elinav will have the opportunity to represent her home country next month after she received an invitation to play for the Israeli National Team for a pair of qualifying matches for the 2022 UEFA European Championship. Elinav will depart for a training camp in Israel starting Sept. 11 before the team takes on Italy and Georgia on Sept. 17 and Sept. 22, respectively.

A native of Tel-Aviv, Elinav has already built an impressive resume as one of Israel’s top young players. After spending three years on her country’s youth national teams, where she netted 11 goals in 24 international matches, Elinav was called up to Israel’s senior national squad last fall for the team’s six EURO qualifiers. In those six outings, she logged over 300 minutes and netted a goal in her team’s 4-0 win over Georgia in early March.

The Israeli women are currently 1-4-1 following their first six EURO qualifiers and have four more qualifying matches scheduled this year, including the two coming in September. The UEFA European Championship is scheduled to be contested July 6-31, 2022 in England after originally scheduled to be held next year.