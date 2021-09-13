⚽ Elinav to Play for the Israeli National Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas sophomore Shira Elinav will be taking a brief break from KU soccer and traveling to Israel this week to play on the Israeli women’s national team. She will train with the squad and be a part of the team for their World Cup qualifier match against Portugal on September 19.

“We are excited that Shira has this opportunity to represent her country in a World Cup qualifier,” Kansas head coach Mark Francis said. “With a new national team coach for Israel, we felt it was important for her to go to the first camp with the new staff. We wish her the best of luck this week.”

Elinav played for the Israeli youth national team for five years prior to coming to KU. She scored 11 goals in 24 international matches with the team.

“I am really excited and looking forward to the opportunity to play with the national team again,” Elinav said. “It is an honor to represent my country and play international soccer. I hope to bring pride to Israel and represent the country in the best way possible.”

Since arriving at KU last year, Elinav has played in 21 matches. She has scored a goal in two of Kansas’ last three games, including the game-winner in the 1-0 victory at Arkansas State on September 5, 2021. Elinav is expected to return to the Jayhawks prior to the game at TCU on September 23.