⚽️ Elinav’s Goal Propels Kansas to 1-0 Win Over Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. – The Kansas Jayhawks took down the Arkansas State Red Wolves, 1-0, thanks to a goal from sophomore Shira Elinav in the 74th minute Sunday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Complex.

“The good thing is we created a lot of opportunities we just couldn’t execute some of those moments,” head coach Mark Francis said. “Overall, I am just glad to get the win and am glad to be back home next week.”

With the win, Kansas moves to 3-2-1 on the season while the Red Wolves fall to 1-3-1.

The Jayhawks dominated the offensive side of the ball in the first half with 11 shots and five on goal, while none of them found the back of the net. The defense also held strong, allowing only three shots in the first half. At the end of the first half, the score was knotted a 0-0.

Coming out of the locker room, the Jayhawks continued the momentum from the first half on offense, tallying 10 more shots including Elinav’s goal in the 74th minute to give Kansas the lead. Elinav’s goal came off the rebound from her teammate Raena Childer’s shot, marking the first goal of the year for Elinav.

The Red Wolves responded by picking up six shots in the second half. Goalkeeper Malania Pasar secured five saves to hold the Red Wolves scoreless.

The Jayhawks will be back in action on Thursday, Sept. 9 as they face the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.