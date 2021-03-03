🏐 Elnady Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman outside hitter, Ayah Elnady, was announced as the Big 12 Rookie of the Week by the conference Wednesday.

Elnady played in all four sets of the Jayhawk’s match against Xavier last Friday. The freshman from Cairo, Egypt finished with a double-double, recording 14 kills with 11 digs. She was extremely efficient on the night, tallying 43 attack attempts with only two errors.

Her assistance in the spring opener was also recognized from the service line, recording two aces. She finished with 16.5 points and averaged 4.1 points per set.

It is the first Big 12 honor for Elnady and Kansas’ third rookie of the week accolade during the 2020-21 season. Caroline Crawford earned the honor twice during the 2020 Big 12 schedule, including the final rookie of the week honor to conclude the fall season.