🏀 Embiid Erupts for 41 Points in NBA Bubble Debut

BASKETBALL | August 2, 2020

Joel Embiid seemed to pick up where he left off when the Sixers returned to action in the “NBA Bubble” Friday night. The former Jayhawk standout poured in 41 points on 15-of-23 shooting to go along with 21 rebounds despite Philadelphia dropping the restart opener to the Indiana Pacers, 127-121. The performance marked the second 40-point, 20-rebound outing of Embiid’s NBA career.