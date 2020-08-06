🏀 Embiid's double-double pushes Sixers past Wizards

BASKETBALL | August 4, 2020

Joel Embiid added another impressive performance in the NBA bubble as the former Jayhawk standout turned in a 30-point, 11-rebound outing in the Sixers’ victory over the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. Embiid’s defense was just as impressive as he tied a season-high with three steals and posted a season-best four blocks on the night. He has averaged 32.7 ppg and 13.7 rpg in his three outings since the NBA resumed action.