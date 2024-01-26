🏀 Embiid Named NBA All-Star Game Starter

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas standout Joel Embiid has been named a starter for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. The starting center for the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid will be making his seventh-straight appearance in the NBA All-Star Game.

This year’s game, the 73rd slated for Feb. 18 in Indianapolis, will return to a traditional East vs. West format. Embiid is joined in the Eastern Conference starting lineup by Tyrese Haliburton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard.

Starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game were selected by fans, current NBA players and a media panel. Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters, while players and media accounted for 25 percent each.

After all votes were tallied, players were ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups. Each player’s score was calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference were named NBA All-Star Game starters.

The 2023 NBA MVP, Embiid leads the league in scoring at 36.0 points per game, which includes a 76ers record 70 points scored against San Antonio on Jan. 22. Embiid pulls down 11.2 rebounds per game and is shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.

Embiid played at KU in 2013-14, going 25-10 and winning the Big 12 regular-season title with a 14-4 league record. The Yaoundé, Cameroon, native set the Kansas freshman rebound average record at 8.1 boards per game, while averaging 11.2 points per contest.

Embiid was the third overall pick of the 76ers in 2014 and is in his eighth season playing and his 10th overall with the franchise.