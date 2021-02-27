👟 Emilianov, Anderson Win Big 12 Titles on Final Day of Big 12 Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kansas’ Alexandra Emilianov and Rylee Anderson claimed individual Big 12 Titles in their respective events on the final day of the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday.

With the Big 12 Indoor Championships coming to an end, the Kansas women finished sixth overall with 68.5 points, while the Kansas men tied for eighth with 51 points. Texas claimed both the men’s and women’s team titles with the men scoring 141 points and the women scoring 154.5 points.

Kansas saw two individual Big 12 Champions be crowned in the field events on Saturday, with senior Alexandra Emilianov claiming the women’s shot put title and junior Rylee Anderson winning the women’s high jump title.

Emilianov progressed through her throws on Saturday, as she improved upon her previous mark on five of six throws. On her fifth throw, Emilianov let loose a throw of 16.74m (54-11.25 ft.) which set a new career-best and made her the first Jayhawk ever to win a Big 12 Indoor title in the women’s shot put.

Kansas got saw their second individual be crowned champion in the women’s high jump, when Anderson cleared a season-best 1.81m (5-11.25 ft.) on her second attempt. Anderson only missed twice en route to her first-career Big 12 Championship, while she becomes the first KU woman to win a Big 12 title in the women’s high jump.

In addition to Kansas’ two individual Big 12 Champions, the Jayhawks saw 21 entries make the podium in their respective events, including seven Jayhawks placing in the top eight.

Up next, select individuals will qualify for the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships, which take place March 12-13 in Fayetteville, Ark. Qualification to the Championships is based on the descending-order list, allowing the top 16 declared student-athletes in each individual event and 12 declared relay teams for acceptance into the meet. Qualifiers for the NCAA Indoor Championships will be announced at a later date.