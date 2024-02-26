⚾ English, Brooks, Ashby Named to Karbach Round Rock Classic All-Tournament Team

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Following the conclusion of the Karbach Round Rock Classic on Sunday night, Kansas had three players selected to the All-Tournament Team. Senior Jake English was voted as the catcher on the team, while redshirt junior Michael Brooks was one of four infielders selected and senior Lenny Ashby was one of three outfielders chosen.

English slashed .545/.615/.818 (6-for-11) with a home run, three RBIs, five runs scored and two walks in three games. The Olathe native also caught two runners trying to steal. English leads the Big 12 in slugging percentage (1.100) and caught stealing by (4), is tied for the league lead in home runs (4) and is third in on-base percentage (.607) and runs scored (12) this season.

Brooks hit .500/.462/.667 (6-for-12) with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored in three starts at third base. His four doubles lead the team and his seven walks are tied for the most on the team.

Ashby had a pair of home runs on the weekend, drove in three RBIs, scored three runs and walked three times. He started all three games of the tournament in right field.

Kansas plays its home opener on Friday at 3 p.m. CT against Texas Southern at Hoglund Ballpark. The game is the beginning of an eight-game homestand for the Jayhawks.