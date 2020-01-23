ESPN College GameDay Fan Information

In celebration of the 300 th -consecutive sellout at historic Allen Fieldhouse, ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from what Rece Davis describes as “the best place to see a game on the planet” on Saturday, Jan. 25 in advance of that afternoon’s Tennessee vs. Kansas men’s basketball game.

ADMISSION

Admission to Allen Fieldhouse for ESPN College GameDay is free. The doors open to the general public and students at 8:30 a.m., Central Time.

General Public: The General Public entry will be through gate six on the east side of Allen Fieldhouse. Limited mobility and wheelchair access will be through gate 11 on the south side of the building.

The General Public entry will be through gate six on the east side of Allen Fieldhouse. Limited mobility and wheelchair access will be through gate 11 on the south side of the building. Students: Students should enter through gate two on the northeast corner of the building.

CONCESSIONS

Concessions will be available on the first level in the north concession stand and on the second level in the southeast concession stand.

CONCLUSION

The event will conclude around 11 a.m. and the timely clearing of the building is appreciated to get it ready to open doors for the game vs. Tennessee. Students may return and enter at 1 p.m. and our general public fans at 1:30 p.m.

DEAF/HARD OF HEARING

Section E, rows 1-5, seats 16-20 will be reserved for those who are deaf or hard of hearing and an interpreter will be on site for the event.

PARKING

Parking is free and open to the public in the surface lots surrounding Allen Fieldhouse, excluding the emergency vehicle lot (Lot 70) and the signed special reserved spots in Lot 71 south of Allen Fieldhouse. The Allen Fieldhouse garage is available at the hourly rate during this event. Accessible parking is available in lot 71 directly south of Allen Fieldhouse.

Any vehicle that does not have the correct GAME parking pass for that lot during the College GameDay morning show will need to be moved out of the lot by 12 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday or the vehicle will be subject to being ticketed and/or towed.

Normal game shuttles will start running two hours prior to tip-off from the Park and Ride in Lot 301.

SIGNS

Fans will be limited to one sign per person and any signs containing profanity or inappropriate content will be removed by event staff.