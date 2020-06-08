⚽ Kansas City Star Names Lexy Farrington Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Kansas City, Mo. – Incoming Kansas Soccer freshman Lexy Farrington will head to Lawrence this fall to begin her Jayhawk career with a long list of accolades from her days as a multi-sport star at Blue Valley North High School, and on June 6, that list got longer when the Kansas City Star named the Leawood, Kansas native its Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Farrington excelled both on the field and in the classroom during her four years with the Mustangs. She helped the soccer team to back-to-back Kansas 6A Regional Championships as well as a state runner-up finish in 2017. She was named to the All-State All-American and Kansas 6A First Teams in 2019. An accomplished javelin thrower for the track and field team as well, Farrington claimed the 2019 Kansas 6A state championship in the event.

In the classroom, she navigated through a heavy course load that included 10 Advanced Placement courses and posted a GPA nearing 4.5.

Farrington’s impressive work ethic has also spread to the community as she has looked to do her part as the world works through the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring she pulled out the family sewing machine and has been repurposing fabrics to create homemade masks for her friends and neighbors.

Farrington and the rest of the Jayhawk soccer team are slated to begin preseason camp in early August with the 2020 season opener to be played 2-3 weeks later.

