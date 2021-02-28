⚾ FGCU Claims Doubleheader Over Kansas

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Kansas Jayhawks dropped both games of its doubleheader against Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday afternoon at Swanson Stadium, falling in game one, 2-0, and dropping the series finale, 3-2. Both games of the doubleheader were seven innings.

Kansas moved to 3-4 on the season, while FGCU improved to 6-2.

Despite two stellar pitching performances by starters Eli Davis and Cole Larsen, the Jayhawks were not able to capitalize on offense.

Game 1 (FGCU 2, Kansas 0)

The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, 2-0, during a seven-inning pitching duel on Sunday afternoon at Swanson Stadium.

Davis got the starting nod and pitched five scoreless innings for the Jayhawks before giving up two runs in the sixth.

The southpaw pitched brilliantly despite being given the loss, striking out six, while keeping Kansas in the game.

For the first time this season, the Jayhawks’ offense was held scoreless and recorded only four hits.

Despite striking out the side in the sixth inning, Davis allowed a pair of singles and a walk that led to the Eagles 2-0 victory.

Skyler Messinger led the Kansas offense and recorded the only extra-base hit for the Jayhawks. The third basemen went 2-for-2 with a double and was hit by a pitch.

Game 2 (FGCU 3, Kansas 2)

The second game of the doubleheader was a close one, as both pitchers matched each other again.

Larsen started on the bump for the first time this season and pitched six innings, striking out nine batters with three unearned runs. He tied a career high with nine strikeouts.

The Kansas offense got started in the top of the first when Casey Burnham reached on a single slapped towards the FGCU second basemen. He then advanced to third on a series of throwing errors. A ground out by Dylan Ditzenberger scored Burnham easily and gave the Jayhawks a 1-0 edge.

A leadoff walk by Larsen proved costly in the top of the first inning, as the Eagles scored the tying run off of an error and a single.

Errors plagued the Jayhawks again in the sixth inning. A pair of walks gave FGCU two runners on with one out and both runners scored on a fielding error and handed Kansas its second-straight, two-run deficit heading into the seventh inning.

Logan Williams stepped up to the plate in the seventh and doubled through the left side to give Kansas a runner in scoring position with no outs.

Williams advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to bring the Jayhawks within one. Burnham drew a walk and represented the tying run on first base with one out.

However, the Jayhawks couldn’t deliver and finished the series 1-3.

Burnham had two of the six hits for Kansas, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Nashville to play a four-game series with Lipscomb March 5-8.